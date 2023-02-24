Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.80 and traded as high as C$18.21. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 52,099 shares traded.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.81. The stock has a market cap of C$811.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

