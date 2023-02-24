Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $27.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

ALB opened at $253.85 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

