Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Tops $1.51

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00006537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $299.75 million and approximately $87,597.28 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 198,980,239 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

