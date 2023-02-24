Alight, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alight in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alight’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,495,000 after buying an additional 6,017,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

