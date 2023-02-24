Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) rose 42.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 42.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Alliance Mining

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.