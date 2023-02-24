Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,562,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,849. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

