Allianz (ALV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):
- 2/23/2023 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($260.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/22/2023 – Allianz was given a new €309.00 ($328.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/17/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($265.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/17/2023 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/17/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($265.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/17/2023 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($244.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/17/2023 – Allianz was given a new €233.00 ($247.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/16/2023 – Allianz was given a new €304.00 ($323.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/30/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($265.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/30/2023 – Allianz was given a new €304.00 ($323.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/27/2023 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/26/2023 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($244.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/24/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($265.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/24/2023 – Allianz was given a new €304.00 ($323.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/19/2023 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($234.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/12/2023 – Allianz was given a new €233.00 ($247.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2023 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($288.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/10/2023 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($265.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/9/2023 – Allianz was given a new €248.00 ($263.83) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Allianz Stock Up 0.3 %
FRA ALV traded up €0.75 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €217.75 ($231.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,311 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.76. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($220.00).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
