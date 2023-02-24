Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

AHPI stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.56. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

