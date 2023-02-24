Allstate Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $326.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $479.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.