Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,830 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.