Allstate Corp Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 395,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.