Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $191.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,117. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.