Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

ALNY traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $191.28. 256,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,117. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

