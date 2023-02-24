Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 1,198,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,057. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

