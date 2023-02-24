Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

TSE AIF traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.22. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

