Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amarin by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 285,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 117,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amarin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 885,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 249,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Stock Performance

Amarin Company Profile

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $734.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.91. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

