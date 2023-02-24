American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

