American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Cfra

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cfra from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 973,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

