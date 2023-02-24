American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

AEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 80,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

