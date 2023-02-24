American National Bankshares Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,384. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

