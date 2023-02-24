American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
American Software Stock Performance
American Software stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 106,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,242. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.
American Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Featured Articles
