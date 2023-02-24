American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $233.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.65.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.09. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.