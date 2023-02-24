America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,407,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

