Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT at $286.43

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

BeiGene Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.26 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $385,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

