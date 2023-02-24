Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) PT at $140.25

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

