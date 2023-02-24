Analysts’ Upgrades for February 24th (ACCYY, ADEVF, ASBRF, BABA, CCCC, CENX, CPA, CPSI, CRC, DAO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 24th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.60.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$8.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.50 target price on the stock.

