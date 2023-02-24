AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

