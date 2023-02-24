Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $254.24 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $412.66 million and approximately $254.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04733069 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $377,361,634.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

