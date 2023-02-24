Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:ADALU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) by 1,578.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

