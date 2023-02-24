Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at $45,332,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

