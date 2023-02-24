API3 Price Tops $1.67 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00007215 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $103.53 million and $10.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00428926 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,569.04 or 0.28412809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

