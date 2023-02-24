Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.49 million.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of AAOI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 328,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
