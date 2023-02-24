Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.49 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 328,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

