AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

