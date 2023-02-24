Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $771,940.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. 1,496,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.