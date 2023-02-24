Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $771,940.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aptiv Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. 1,496,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Featured Articles
