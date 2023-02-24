Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Aragon has a total market cap of $121.68 million and $12.15 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00012193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
About Aragon
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
