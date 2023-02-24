Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.