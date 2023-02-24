Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 97,350 shares changing hands.
Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.
Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.
