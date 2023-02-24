Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DANGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 97,350 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.