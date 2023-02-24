Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.39.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

