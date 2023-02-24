Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $99,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

PFE traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $41.58. 3,771,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,116,238. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

