Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 53,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 69,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

