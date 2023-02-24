ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $36.39 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05562701 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,998,017.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

