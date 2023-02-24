Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Ashland makes up 10.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $30,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ashland by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.58. 86,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,465. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

