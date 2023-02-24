AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. AssetMark Financial makes up 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 179,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

