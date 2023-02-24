Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.85 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $124.85 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00426632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.01 or 0.28260710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.