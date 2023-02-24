AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £119 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £119 ($143.30) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($142.10) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.06) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.69) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.05 ($143.36).

Shares of AZN opened at £112.10 ($135.00) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,326 ($100.26) and a 52-week high of £118.86 ($143.14). The company has a market capitalization of £173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6,405.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 162.80 ($1.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 13,657.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

