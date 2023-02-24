ATB Capital Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

