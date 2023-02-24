ATB Capital Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$85.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

TSE STN traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.70. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

