Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Trading Up 0.2%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 17,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.