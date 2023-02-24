Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.96

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 156004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Rating)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.