AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.19)-(1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.87). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$387 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.50 million.
AtriCure Stock Down 1.1 %
ATRC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
