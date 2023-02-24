AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.19)-(1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.87). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$387 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.50 million.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.1 %

ATRC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

